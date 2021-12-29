Wesley is ready to leave Aston Villa and return home

Aston Villa's Wesley (right) warming up

The 25-year-old, who joined Villa from Club Brugge in a then club record £21million deal in 2019, has spent the first half of the season back in Belgium on loan at his former club.

But having made only six appearances, the deal is set to be cut short with reports in South America claiming Wesley is expected to return to his homeland next month. The player’s agent, Paulo Nehmy, has claimed Brazilian top flight clubs Inter and Sao Paulo are both keen on signing him on loan.