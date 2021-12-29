Notification Settings

Wesley is ready to leave Aston Villa and return home

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Forgotten Villa striker Wesley is poised for a return to Brazil as he looks to finally kickstart his career.

Aston Villa's Wesley (right) warming up
The 25-year-old, who joined Villa from Club Brugge in a then club record £21million deal in 2019, has spent the first half of the season back in Belgium on loan at his former club.

But having made only six appearances, the deal is set to be cut short with reports in South America claiming Wesley is expected to return to his homeland next month. The player’s agent, Paulo Nehmy, has claimed Brazilian top flight clubs Inter and Sao Paulo are both keen on signing him on loan.

Wesley has scored five goals in 25 Premier League appearances for Villa but has not started a top flight match since suffering a serious knee injury on New Year’s Day 2020. His contract runs until 2024.

