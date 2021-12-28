Gary McAllister: Premier League is right to press on

Gary McAllister

An outbreak at Leeds United saw Villa’s trip to Elland Road, scheduled for this evening, become one of 15 top flight matches to be called off this month.

Villa’s home match against Burnley on December 18 was also postponed due to a rise in Covid-19 cases at Bodymoor Heath, while head coach Steven Gerrard missed the 3-1 Boxing Day defeat to Chelsea after returning a positive test.

Premier League clubs last week rejected the idea of bringing a temporary halt to the campaign, though several managers are thought to have been in favour of one.

Villa were also without John McGinn against Chelsea but McAllister, who took charge of the team in Gerrard’s absence, thinks it is right the season should continue.

“I think the league and everyone at every club has done an amazing job to keep it all going,” he said. “I think we should continue to keep it going. My best wishes go up to everyone in Yorkshire at my old club, who have obviously been hit.

“But there is a lot of common sense which has been used. I think the protocols the governing bodies have put in, we are doing everything to try and keep the games going.

“Obviously we don’t want any player or anybody involved at a club or anyone in the country to be worried or pick up Covid. We are battling away and over the piece I still think we are putting out an amazing product.”

The defeat to Chelsea was Villa’s 10th of the season and only Watford and bottom club Norwich have lost more matches so far.

But their three losses since Gerrard replaced Dean Smith as boss in early November have been against the top three teams in the division.

Villa have won their other four matches under the new head coach and midfielder Douglas Luiz thinks they are well placed to kick on in the new year.

He said: “I think we are in a really good position right now. I think the fans can see that and the team can see it too. We’ve come up against big teams this season and we have shown we can perform against them.”

Villa had taken a deserved lead against Chelsea courtesy of Reece James’ own goal but quickly handed back the initiative when Matty Cash brought down Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho levelled from the spot.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku then headed the visitors in front before another Jorginho penalty, deep into stoppage time, sealed the win.

Luiz said: “I think the turning point was the penalty. That is when the game completely changed.

“But we played well, we worked hard and we can take a lot of positives.