Aston Villa expect John McGinn back for Brentford test

The influential midfielder missed the Boxing Day defeat to Chelsea with what is believed to have been a Covid-related issue – though that was unconfirmed by the club.

Assistant boss Gary McAllister confirmed McGinn is due to return to training on Friday, putting him in line to feature against the Bees.

Head coach Steven Gerrard is also expected back at Bodymoor Heath that day at the end of his own isolation period following a positive test.

Villa have been boosted by the return of Bertrand Traore from injury though the Burkina Faso international, who made his first appearance since October in the loss to Chelsea, will shortly leave for the Africa Cup of Nations.