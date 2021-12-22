Notification Settings

Aston Villa are back at Bodymoor

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Villa are hopeful their Boxing Day clash with Chelsea will go ahead after resuming training.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Players and staff members not isolating with Covid-19 returned to Bodymoor Heath yesterday for the first time since the late postponement of last Saturday’s home fixture against Burnley due to a rise in positive cases.

Villa did not disclose the exact number of new cases but when combined with injuries and non-Covid illnesses it left them without the 14 players required under Premier League rules.

Several players who returned positive tests earlier in the month, including Morgan Sanson, are due to return to training later this week to further boost the numbers.

But the situation remains volatile. Chelsea themselves have several players isolating and had a request to postpone Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Wolves rejected.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

