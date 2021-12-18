Aston Villa v Burnley postponed due to positive Covid results

Villa Park.

Daily tests are now required throughout the Premier League and today's results have shown an increased number of positive cases.

A statement from the Premier League read:

"After reviewing all the new information provided by Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the Board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team.

"This decision was based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness.

#avfc say they are "extremely sorry" for the inconvenience caused to both their supporters and Burnley's but say they acted as quickly as possible after receiving PCR test results this morning. — matt maher (@mjmarr_star) December 18, 2021

"The League understands the decision to postpone the match at such short notice will frustrate and disappoint supporters, and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused.