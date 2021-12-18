Notification Settings

Aston Villa v Burnley postponed due to positive Covid results

By Nathan Judah
Published: Last Updated:

Aston Villa's Premier League clash with Burnley has been postponed following an increased number of Covid positive results in the Villa squad.

Villa Park.
Daily tests are now required throughout the Premier League and today's results have shown an increased number of positive cases.

A statement from the Premier League read:

"After reviewing all the new information provided by Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the Board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team.

"This decision was based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness.

"The League understands the decision to postpone the match at such short notice will frustrate and disappoint supporters, and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused.

"The remaining four Premier League matches due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned."

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

