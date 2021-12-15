Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba facing at least two months out

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday December 1, 2021. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Zimbabwe international will miss next month’s Africa Cup of Nations and could be absent for most of the Premier League campaign, depending on whether he has surgery.

Steven Gerrard was due to speak with Nakamba yesterday to discuss the best course of action.

The Villa boss admitted one option is for the injury – sustained in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool – to be managed “conservatively” meaning a decision on surgery would essentially be delayed and Nakamba rested over the coming weeks.

Gerrard said: “We are going to have a serious chat in terms of do we want him to have surgery or do we look to manage the injury conservatively.

“We will make the decision but he is certainly going to be missing for some time. It is a serious injury and we have to make the best decision for him. It will be frustrating because he has been outstanding but we will give him every bit of support and care he needs.”

Nakamba had been one of Villa’s best performers since Gerrard arrived at the club last month and should he miss an extended period it is possible the club may look to recruit a midfielder during next month’s transfer window.

Morgan Sanson was one of several players missing from the squad for Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Norwich with Villa’s preparations having been hampered by several positive Covid-19 tests among players and staff.

Gerrard, meanwhile, allayed fears over Ezri Konsa after the defender required treatment late on in the victory at Carrow Road. The boss also revealed record signing Emi Buendia has been struggling with a foot injury.

He explained: “It is not a serious one but one where he keeps getting kicked in the same place. That is just the type of player he is, he is here, there and everywhere.