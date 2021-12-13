Aston Villa hit by Covid outbreak

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

It is understood one player and a number of staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

That led to Villa cancelling training at Bodymoor Heath yesterday.

But the team is expected to train today with the trip to Norwich expected to go ahead.

It is not known if the player who has tested positive played in Villa’s defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.

In what is the latest outbreak to hit a Premier League side, Manchester United have recorded a number of positive tests that could threaten their midweek trip to Brentford.