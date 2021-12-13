Notification Settings

Aston Villa hit by Covid outbreak

By Joseph Masi

Villa are the latest club to be hit by a coronavirus outbreak – but their game at Norwich tomorrow is not believed to be in doubt.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
It is understood one player and a number of staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

That led to Villa cancelling training at Bodymoor Heath yesterday.

But the team is expected to train today with the trip to Norwich expected to go ahead.

It is not known if the player who has tested positive played in Villa’s defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.

In what is the latest outbreak to hit a Premier League side, Manchester United have recorded a number of positive tests that could threaten their midweek trip to Brentford.

Tottenham had to postpone both their Uefa Conference League fixture against Rennes and Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

