Steven Gerrard eyeing maximum points from big week for Aston Villa

Villa face Norwich and Burnley this week and the boss is targeting a maximum haul of six points to restore momentum heading into the busy festive programme.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat Liverpool saw his team fall back into the bottom half of the table but Gerrard is eyeing a quick response.

Villa first travel to Carrow Road tomorrow before hosting the Clarets on Saturday and he said: “They are fixtures and opponents we should be looking at and really fancying ourselves that we can go toe-to-toe and try to take maximum points in both games.

“If we do this will be a really strong, positive start for everyone connected with the club.

“It is about focusing on what is in front of you rather than getting too far ahead. But we appreciate we are going to need a really strong Christmas to put ourselves in a good position come January.”

Mo Salah’s second half penalty was enough to earn Liverpool victory and condemn Gerrard to defeat on his return to the club where he made more than 700 appearances.

The Villa boss praised the defensive discipline of his players while also acknowledging frustration at their failure to register a serious attempt on goal over the 90 minutes.

But he stressed any assessment of the performance must take into account the quality of their opponent. Though Villa are a club with big ambitions, Gerrard admits his team is not yet ready to go “toe-to-toe” with the very best in the Premier League.

Saturday was just his second defeat since replacing Dean Smith last month, with the other coming against Manchester City

Gerrard said: “Hopefully as time goes by we can become a threat for longer parts of the game.

“But you also have to understand Liverpool are one of the strongest teams in Europe. They have been together for a long time and are really flying.

“We have to get the balance right of not being too harsh and staying balanced when the likes of (Manchester) City and Liverpool are edging us out.

“Of course we don’t want to accept that but the reality is we have to try and steal something from those games right now, where we are, while going toe-to-toe with the majority of teams around the league.

“We have a lot of ambitious players at the club, ambitious coaches. The people above us and the owners are very ambitious and what we won’t do is settle for anything less than trying to improve and grow.