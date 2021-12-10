Esri Konsa: Aston Villa will show no fear

Esri Konsa

Villa travel to Anfield for what promises to be a huge occasion for boss Steven Gerrard, who faces his former club for the first time in his managerial career.

The Reds sit second in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Manchester City having won their last six matches in all competitions.

But Villa are also on a good run after three wins from four and Konsa, who scored both goals in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Leicester, claims they are brimming with belief.