Cameron Archer signs new Aston Villa contract

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer (left) scores their side's fourth goal of the game during the Carabao Cup second round match at The Dunes Hotel Stadium, Barrow-in-Furness. Picture date: Tuesday August 24, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Barrow. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The 20-year-old academy product, whose previous deal had been due to expire next summer, has been rewarded for some impressive goalscoring exploits this term with an extension through to 2025.

Archer forced his way into Villa's first-team squad by scoring four goals in two Carabao Cup ties - including one against Champions League winners Chelsea. He also caught the eye while playing for the club's under-23s against senior opposition in the Papa John's Trophy.

"It's been a long time coming. I am absolutely delighted," said Archer.

"I have been here since I was eight years old and have made my way through the ranks. It has been a tough journey but it has all paid off and I want to kick on.