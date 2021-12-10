Cameron Archer signs new Aston Villa contract

The 20-year-old academy product, whose previous deal had been due to expire next summer, has been rewarded for some impressive goalscoring exploits this term with an extension through to 2025.
Archer forced his way into Villa's first-team squad by scoring four goals in two Carabao Cup ties - including one against Champions League winners Chelsea. He also caught the eye while playing for the club's under-23s against senior opposition in the Papa John's Trophy.
"It's been a long time coming. I am absolutely delighted," said Archer.
"I have been here since I was eight years old and have made my way through the ranks. It has been a tough journey but it has all paid off and I want to kick on.
"If you had told me at the start of the season this would happen I would probably have laughed."