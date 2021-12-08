Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Trezeguet's Aston Villa return may face a new wait

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Villa face the prospect of being without Trezeguet for a further period despite the winger edging closer to a Premier League return.

Aston Villa's Trezeguet (right) celebrates
Aston Villa's Trezeguet (right) celebrates

The 27-year-old hopes to be in contention for selection later this month after taking another step forward after seven months out with a knee injury. Trezeguet played for an hour and scored in Villa under-23s’ 3-3 draw with Birmingham on Monday night.

Yet the Egypt international’s attempts to force his way back into the first-team picture are set to be hindered by his return to fitness coinciding with the Africa Cup of Nations.

Trezeguet is certain to be selected in Egypt’s squad for the tournament, which begins in Cameroon on January 9.

Villa are also expected to lose Burkina Faso’s Bertrand Traore and Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News