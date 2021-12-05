Steven Gerrard hails 'aggressive' Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard (left)

Gerrard's side fell behind in a hard-fought affair at Villa Park as Harvey Barnes scored for the Foxes.

But an impressive fightback saw Konsa net twice - either side of Jacob Ramsey having a goal bizarrely disallowed - to make it three wins from four since the Liverpudlian took over as boss.

Gerrard said on Konsa: "He deserves all the credit for being aggressive and going to attack things.

"Emi Buendia will be a bit disappointed with the first one as it was going in anyway, but we want to be aggressive from set plays.

"We want to score goals and give teams problems.

"We've certainly showed that in all the games so far, in terms of defending our own goal as well."

England chief Gareth Southgate was in attendance as Konsa scored in both halves.

On if the centre-half has boosted his Three Lions chances, Gerrard added: We've got a few England internationals, and I'm sure a few future ones in the pipeline as well.

"Gareth knows this club very well and I'm sure he watches us very closely.