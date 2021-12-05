Aston Villa 2 Leicester 1 - Report

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday December 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

A rampant Villa Park was treated to a full-blooded display, with Steven Gerrard claiming his third victory from four games at the helm.

And that was despite a ludicrous VAR intervention denying Jacob Ramsey what many would have deemed a perfectly good goal.

The Foxes went ahead early on as Harvey Barnes slotted home in composed fashion.

Villa, though, would soon respond as Konsa got the final touch on a goal-bound header from Emi Buendia.

They were set to go into the break ahead but saw Michael Oliver intervene, with Ramsey ever-so harshly judged to have fouled goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Thankfully, none of that mattered in the end as Konsa stepped up once again in the second half with a fine header.

Some resolute defending then helped Gerrard grab a hard-fought win over his old Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers.

Ramsey's goal being chalked off was scarcely believable stuff.

There have been some questionable VAR interventions over the past few years, and that was right up there with them.

Villa, though, were on a mission and they would not be denied.

Things are heading in the right direction and Gerrard could have hardly asked for a better start to his reign.

Report

Villa made two enforced changes from their 2-1 loss to Manchester City.

Ashley Young and Ramsey came in for Matt Targett and Leon Bailey, who both missed out through injury. Danny Ings was also absent.

Leicester, meanwhile, left Jamie Vardy out of their starting line-up for the first time this season in the Premier League.

Patson Daka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall made their first top-flight starts for the Foxes.

The clash got off to an even start before a truly touching moment saw all of Villa Park, including both sets of players, stand and take part in a minute's applause in memory of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

After that classy tribute, it would not take long for Leicester to go in front.

Daka showed strength and skill to retain possession before cleverly slipping in ex-Baggies man Barnes, who just escaped the offside trap. He then coolly stroked the ball beyond Emi Martinez and into the far corner.

That lead, however, would last for only three minutes.

Villa quickly dusted themselves down and won a free-kick on the left flank. Douglas Luiz's delivery eventually reached the far post, where Matty Cash headed back across the face of goal.

From there, Buendia rose highest and nodded towards goal – Konsa applying the final touch just to make sure.

Gerrard's lot were operating with a narrow front three, with Buendia and Ramsey in behind Ollie Watkins, to mixed results.

They did create another opening as Ramsey found Cash, whose low drive was kept out by the feet of Schmeichel.

Leicester, though, looked a little more free-flowing. James Maddison saw an effort blocked and another shot gathered by Martinez, while Dewsbury-Hall had a header fly wide.

Then came the controversy. Ramsey thought he had made it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time after another Luiz cross was kept alive by Cash.

The youngster finished from close range but, with Schmeichel having a hand on the ball, referee Oliver took to the pitchside monitor and disallowed the goal.

He will point to FA rules that state a keeper is considered to be in control when the ball is 'between the hand and any surface'.

Still, that was not any consolation to Villa's incensed fans, who aimed chants of 'you're not fit to referee' towards Oliver after seeing the incident on the stadium's big screen.

A bizarre turn of events and a farcical rule if there ever was one.

Villa began the second period with a bit of zip to their play and the crowd firmly behind them.

They were not going to let that decision get them down, and they got their reward from another set piece.

John McGinn whipped a corner to the far post, where Konsa doubled his tally for the evening. His header beat Schmeichel at his near post and sent the Holte End into raptures.

Leicester were on the ropes at this point. Villa Park had been whipped into a frenzy and were urging Gerrard's side on every step of the way.

The Foxes managed to carve out a counter-attack, which saw Maddison curl a left-footed attempt narrowly wide.

But, equally, Watkins could have got a third for Villa as he was played through by McGinn, but thwarted by the onrushing Schmeichel. Ramsey blazed a first-time shot over the bar as well.

Without the comfort of another goal, the hosts had to remain firmly on their toes.

They had Martinez to thank for a wonderful save, tipping Barnes' looping header over the crossbar.

Morgan Sanson and Carney Chukwuemeka came on for the final quarter of an hour as Villa looked to see things out in the proper manner - Axel Tuanzebe being introduced shortly afterwards as well.

And that's what they did. Leicester looked to apply pressure at the death but Gerrard's charges held firm for a well-earned and, all things considered, deserved three points.

Teams

Villa (4-3-3): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings (c), Young; Luiz (Samson, 76), Nakamba, McGinn; Ramsey (Tuanzebe, 84), Watkins, Buendia (Chukwuemeka, 76)

Subs not used: Steer (gk), Hause, Iroegbanum, Philogene-Bidace, El Ghazi, Davis

Goals: Konsa (17, 54)

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall (Iheanacho, 86) Ndidi; Lookman (Vardy, 65), Maddison, Barnes; Daka (Perez, 76)

Subs not used: Ward (gk), Daley-Campbell, Vestergaard, Soumare, Albrighton, Choudhury

Goal: Barnes (14)

Attendance: 41,572