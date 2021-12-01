Jack Grealish offers children and families at hospice tickets to Man City match

Jack Grealish has established himself in the Manchester City first team this season. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Ahead of City's visit to Villa Park on Wednesday night, Grealish has invited families to the Etihad on the final day of the season to watch the reverse fixture, scheduled for May 22 next year.

The 26-year-old, who left boyhood club Aston Villa for Premier League champions Manchester City for £100 million over the summer, made the offer in a short specially recorded video for the charity.

The hospice, which has three sites across Walsall, Birmingham and Worcester, offers support for families of life-limited and life-threatened children.

Our friend @JackGrealish has sent a special message to children & families supported by Acorns.



We are so grateful to Jack for this generous offer & glad to know that we are still close to his heart 🧡



*We'll still be cheering for @AVFCOfficial though, sorry Jack! 🤭* pic.twitter.com/AlRxnmjFHo — Acorns Children's Hospice (@AcornsHospice) December 1, 2021

Grealish, in the video, said: "I'm looking forward to the game on Wednesday – I hope you are too. I know it's going to be a different feeling, with me returning to Villa Park in a different kit, but like I said I'm looking forward to it.

"And I just want to see at the end of the season I've arranged some tickets for you guys to come up to the Etihad, enjoy a day out and enjoy the game – so hopefully see you there. All the best."

Jack Grealish has been a long-time supporter of the hospice. Photo: Acorns

Toby Porter, Acorns Chief Executive, said: “This is a phenomenal gesture from Jack and we are so moved that he has decided to offer these tickets to families at Acorns for the return fixture at the end of the season. It will be a memorable day out I’m sure for those that can attend.

“Jack has been to Acorns many times over the years and we are always so struck by the warmth and kindness he shows to children and their families on those visits. Ours is a cause that is obviously still close to his heart and I’m sure we will continue our association long into the future.”