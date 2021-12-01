Aston Villa 1 Man City 2 - Report

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (right) battle for the ball

Jack Grealish's first Villa return since his £100million summer exit topped the billing and the former skipper was introduced as a late substitute to a mixed reception, but it was team-mate Bernardo Silva's magical goal that lit up the evening.

Bernardo's sensational volley on the counter-attack added to Ruben Dias' opener from distance and was ultimately enough for Pep Guardiola's men to record a sixth win on the spin.

Ollie Watkins hit back for Gerrard's hosts just after the break but, after pushing the champions all the way, Villa couldn't force a dramatic leveller.

There was to be no welcome back from the off for the former skipper, as he started the day among Guardiola's subs, where he was joined by England colleague Phil Foden.

Grealish had not started for four games while returning from a fitness complaint. Nathan Ake and Fernandinho came into the visitors' side for Aymeric Laporte and Ilkay Gundogan, who netted in their win over West Ham last time out.

Gerrard said ahead of the meeting that Grealish should be offered a warm welcome on his first return. A mix of grumbles and applause greeted his name being read on the PA for the first time - and his delayed appearance to warm-up as a sub.

The home boss opted to make two alterations to the side that recorded an impressive win at Crystal Palace, as Douglas Luiz and Emi Buendia replaced Jacob Ramsey and Ashley Young.

Referee Mike Dean (right) gets in the way of play as Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia battles for the ball with Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez

There was a pantomime feel to the boos aimed at Grealish's name moments before kick-off, rather than strong, impassioned jeers. Many applauded the England star. City fans responded by singing the midfielder's name.

It was an ominous opening from a Villa point of view. Their players were barely afforded a kick from the off and City set about their intentions.

Emi Martinez beat away a stinging cross-shot from Joao Cancelo inside a minute before he palmed away Rodri's strike from the edge of the box.

City dominated the opening 10 minutes but Villa's first venture forward was an encouraging one. Watkins and Buendia combined well and the latter helped Watkins' low ball into the box on to Leon Bailey, whose strike from eight yards out was blocked.

And by the midway point of the first period the hosts were well in the contest. They missed the chance to make more of one promising position when Bailey held on to the ball for too long.

A competitive contest had broken out but, three minutes before half hour, the visitors led.

Raheem Sterling's nifty footwork allowed him to reach the left byline, where his low pull-back missed colleagues in the box and dropped to Dias some 22 yards out. The defender, with his weaker left foot, arrowed a first-time strike into the bottom right corner, where a scrambling Martinez was unable to reach.

Encouragingly, Villa threatened an instant response as Buendia broke into the City box but his shot was blocked.

The hosts, meanwhile, required an early change shortly after the goal as Bailey hobbled up to be replaced by Young.

There was some nervousness at the back for the hosts before the break as they looked to keep the lead down to one.

But a moment of sheer wonder two minutes before the break ensured the hosts a mountain to climb.

It started from a Villa attack. Head tennis from City defenders swept up the danger, before a Riyad Mahrez no-look pass under pressure from two claret and blue shirts found Fernandinho.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Manchester City's Ruben Dias (right) battle for the ball

The visitors sensed a counter. The captain's ball down the right for Gabriel Jesus was perfect and his cross to pick out Bernardo just inside the box was accurate. But the exquisite left-footed volley planted beyond Martinez was something to behold.

It was a goal of such quality even the home fans could only hold their hand up and meant Gerrard had a job on his hands at the interval.

And Villa certainly responded after the break. Within two minutes of the restart the hosts pulled one back as former City youngster Luiz's corner from the right was swept in emphatically at the near post, in off the woodwork to Ederson's left.

Belief swept through Villa Park, despite City's response as Jesus volleyed wide from outside the box.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish on his return to Villa park

The hosts had a strong penalty claim turned down via a VAR check on the hour as Ezri Konsa dropped in the six-yard box.

Villa pushed with the contest on a knife-edge. Jesus lashed wide on the spin before Villa sub, youngster Carney Chukwuemeka, was denied by a big one-on-one save by Ederson.

Grealish received both jeers and cheers as a late introduction but, despite a big push, Villa were just unable to dent the champions.

Teams

Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings (c), Targett (Chukwuemeka, 66); Luiz, Nakamba (Sanson, 77); Bailey (Young, 31), McGinn, Buendia; Watkins.

Subs not used: Steer, Hause, Tuanzebe, J Ramsey, Davis.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Rodri, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus (Grealish, 87), Sterling.

Subs not used: Steffen, Carson, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand.

Attendance: 41,440