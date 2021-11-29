Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 2 - player ratings

Aston Villa's Matt Targett (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal

Emi Martinez

A pretty simple day at the office for Villa's goalkeeper, who handled basically everything thrown at him without issue.

Couldn't do much about Marc Guehi's late goal.

Decent 7

Matty Cash

Tasked with keeping Wilfried Zaha quiet, which is no mean feat - and he managed it for the most part.

Earned himself and the Palace winger a booking first half, but rarely looked troubled.

Solid 8

Ezri Konsa

Like the rest of Villa's defence, Konsa handled most of what was thrown his way very well.

Was the most exasperated man on the pitch when Guehi did break through.

Controlled 7

Tyrone Mings

Frankly, a superb showing from Villa's skipper.

Didn't put a foot wrong first half and dealt with Christian Benteke's physical presence brilliantly. Deserved a clean sheet, but didn't get one.

Dominant 8

Matt Targett

Got Villa off to a great start with what really was an impressive strike for a full back through a number of bodies.

Handled the growing threat of Michael Olise really well too, wasn't at much fault for Palace's goal.

Great 8

John McGinn

Scored the goal that sealed the points to cap off what truly was a stunning display from him and Villa's midfield.

The goal is as tidy as you'll see, but his work throughout the 90 minutes was tireless too.

Top-notch 9

Marvelous Nakamba

He won't get the headlines McGinn does, but Nakamba was utterly brilliant for Villa at Selhurst Park.

Broke up play, played simple passes to teammates - pure industry.

Industrious 8

Jacob Ramsey

Part of a midfield which won the day, and provided his trademark bursts of energy when on the ball.

Did fade a bit, and was brought off second half to allow for more legs.

Energetic 7

Ashley Young

He's impressing in training, and it's showing on a match day too.

In on the wing, and caused Palace all kinds of problems between the lines - still offers a set piece threat too.

Wily 7

Ollie Watkins

Not Michael Salisbury's best friend, it's fair to say. Would feel he deserved a penalty, although none of times he went down looked like stonewall decisions.

His direct running did have Palace worried, but he didn't truly test Guaita.

Hardworking 7

Leon Bailey

Provided the threat of pace for Villa, but don't feel like we ever saw him in full flow going forward.

Did track back and help his full back much more than he's done previously though.

Direct 6

Subs:

Douglas Luiz

Looked to have been given his marching orders but rightly handed a VAR reprieve.

Provided some added guile and composure when Villa needed it. A solid return.

Effective 7

Anwar El Ghazi

Played a crucial part in the second goal and will rightly be credited with an assist for that.

Never a dull moment when he gets on the pitch, showing good signs.

Assister 7

Emiliano Buendia

Didn't have much time to make an impact, but did play a part in the second strike from McGinn.

Will want to feature for longer periods though.

Cameo 6