Christian Purslow: Aston Villa ‘blessed’ to find owner duo

And Purslow said in an interview with TalkSport: “We are so blessed. Fans see me in the street... Aston Villa, who couldn’t pay a £4million tax bill after the play-off final, is going to be put into administration. And miraculously, two owners who would pass every test with flying colours – western, international, credible investors. What a fantastically fortuitous moment – and I’m convinced they’ll be good owners for many, many years.”