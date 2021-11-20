£33m Aston Villa tag won’t worry Emi Buendia

Emi Buendia

The playmaker has struggled to hit top form since arriving from Norwich in the summer, scoring just once in nine Premier League appearances. But the 24-year-old rejects the idea becoming Villa’s most expensive ever signing has added extra pressure.

He said: “I don’t think about the investments the club made for me. The only pressure I put on myself.

“Only I know what that means and it’s just to be the best player I can be to help the team and be successful in the league for this club.

“It’s not about the transfer, or about the number I wear. I really like this challenge and I want to be successful for this club.”