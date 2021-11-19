Aston Villa v Brighton - Match Preview

Danny Ings is back

Gerrard admitted he “can’t wait” to take charge of his new club for the first time and is targeting a victory to get his reign quickly up and running.

Villa head into the match having lost their last five in the Premier League, a sequence which cost Gerrard’s predecessor Dean Smith his job. But the club’s new head coach is urging players to focus on the future, rather than what has gone before.

He said: “When we spoke to the players, we were very clear in not focusing on yesterday and what has gone on before.

“We wanted to be positive, upbeat and looking forward to the challenges in front of us. We need to be very much aware of our current form but this weekend gives us an opportunity to change it.

“I am sure there will be a full house here, I am sure the fans will be terrific, we need to give them a performance to be proud of.

“Compared to what we have done this season, we need more individually and collectively. When we do and when the players produce that I am confident you will see change.”