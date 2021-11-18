Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa is 'no stepping stone'

Steven Gerrard

Speaking at his formal unveiling on Thursday, the 41-year-old claimed he would be delighted if Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp signed a lifetime contract at Anfield.

Gerrard, who left Rangers to become Dean Smith’s successor at Villa last week, has long been touted as a future Reds boss.

But he insisted he did not see taking the Villa job as part of a long-term pathway.

“That’s very unfair,” he said. “You'll never hear me say it's a stepping stone.

“I'm really honoured and proud. I'll give this job everything it needs to be a success,

“I don't think there's anything wrong with having dreams and aspirations. Liverpool have a world class coach and if he was to sign a lifetime deal I would be very happy for them and him.

“This press conference shouldn't be anything other than Aston Villa. Everyone knows what Liverpool means to me, and I said last week in a one-to-one that I’m all in.”

Gerrard will take charge of Villa for the first time when they host Brighton on Saturday.

His new club sit just two points above the Premier League bottom three and though the long-term ambitions are considerable, he knows getting results in the short-term is key.

Asked if he had a message for supporters, he replied: “Get behind us, be prepared, give the team a huge lift.

“I've played here and the atmosphere has been top and I've felt that. It’s been tough to play against this support and now it's with us.