Comment: An impressive entrance for Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa - but the real test still awaits

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Johan Lange, Aston Villa Sporting Director, Steven Gerrard, manager of Aston Villa and Christian Purslow, CEO of Aston Villa during a press conference at Villa Park on November 18, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Aston Villa/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images). Steven Gerrard addresses his first press conference as Villa boss alongside Johan Lange and Christian Purslow

The first in-person press conference at Villa Park for 20 months might have felt like a novelty for many in attendance but it was never going to faze the former Liverpool and England captain.

Over the course of an hour, he answered every question thrown his way with same measured calm as he once caressed a football.

There was only one subject which could trip him up and – alert to the danger – Gerrard headed it off at the pass inside the opening three minutes.

“This press conference shouldn’t be about anything other than Aston Villa,” he said, before the word “Liverpool” had even been uttered. When later asked about the notion his new post might be a “stepping stone” to one day managing his former club, he pounced again.

“That’s very unfair. You’ll never hear me say it’s a stepping stone,” said Gerrard, before claiming he’d be delighted if Jurgen Klopp signed a lifetime contract at Anfield. As opening statements go, it was all very impressive.

And yet you didn’t need to read too closely between the lines to spot the conflicting forces currently at play for both Gerrard and his new club, of lofty long-term ambition cast against the short-term necessity of results.

Many of the former came from chief executive Christian Purslow, who spoke of the sky being the limit and described Gerrard’s appointment as a “fantastic moment” in the club’s history.

Gerrard was more cautious, reluctant to downplay genuine aspirations but aware the cold, hard reality of a Premier League match against Brighton awaits tomorrow. That is when the serious judgement begins and Villa, who sit just two points above the bottom three, have little time to prepare under the new boss. Yesterday afternoon was his first training session with a full squad.

“We have to be ready to go into battle very quickly,” said Gerrard, making clear a team’s fortunes cannot be turned around with a mere click of the fingers.

“When the time is right you will see and energetic, exciting Villa team. I am very confident of that,” he explained.

“But we have to realise where we are at the moment. We are on the back of losing five games and we are where we are in the table.

“This is not going to be about changing things overnight. We cannot things that quickly unfortunately but we are confident that once we have had enough training time, and once the players get used to what is expected then I am very confident we can improve.”

When discussing his philosophy, Gerrard spoke with emotion about former Villa boss and his one-time mentor at Liverpool, the late Gerard Houllier.

“I’ll be forever in debt of what he did for me. He really changed me as a person,” he said.

“I used to lean on him for advice. And his advice to me was always ‘go and be the best version of yourself and you won’t go too far wrong’.”

That is the demand he will now make of Villa’s players, who have been warned the new boss will give little regard to past achievements. His focus is very much on today.

Tyrone Mings, in that respect, will remain captain for now but along with every other member of the squad must prove himself once more.

“He will be given every opportunity to impress us and prove he can be the right man for the job,” he said. “In terms of the long term decision on that role, I don’t have to commit on that today.”

Gerrard will spend the next few weeks assessing his squad, insisting it was “too soon” to talk about January targets. In terms of team selection for tomorrow, he gave little away, yet did promise supporters they would see “something different” as he looks to implement his own identity and philosophy.

Those who have watched his early training sessions at Bodymoor have spoken of an added buzz around the squad. But that’s perhaps understandable. After all, he hasn’t left anyone out of the team yet.

On the challenge of managing in the Premier League, Gerrard expressed excitement at “competing against the very best”. He’ll get to experience that soon enough. After Brighton and a trip to Crystal Palace comes Manchester City, Leicester and Liverpool.

Amid it all there was one other narrative those seated at the top table – Gerrard, Purslow and Johan Lange, Villa’s sporting director, sought to correct. The notion the club had essentially picked Dean Smith’s successor from a shortlist of one was emphatically rejected, with Lange explaining how an initial 20-man list was whittled down to four candidates, all of whom were interviewed.

Gerrard’s grilling lasted five hours and included talks with the club’s billionaire owners, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

“We were blown away,” said Purslow. It was an outstanding interview and left us in no doubt that we were on with the right man.”

Gerrard made light of his friendship with Purslow, who he knows from the latter's time as Liverpool's managing director.

"I think people on the outside think we are best mates, going to the cinema together and having regular meals. That's not the case," he said.

"I expect nothing different to Christian from when I played. The truth, honesty and constructive criticism. I don't fear that.

“I knew it wouldn’t just be given to me. I had to prove I was the No.1 contender for the job and I took some time to be as best prepared as I could.”

Prior to the press conference, he took time walking around the Villa Park pitch, on which he scored countless goals for Liverpool.

“My first feeling was being in this stadium and imagining having 40,000 with me rather than against me,” he said.

“That’s a nice feeling and a powerful tool to have for someone like me in my position because I’m someone who thrives off passion and drive. So that was the feeling of looking round. This is a fantastic stadium, real ambitious club and I’m here sitting next to two ambitious people.

“My talks face-to-face with both owners, I know we share an ambition to take this club forward.”