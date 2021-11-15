Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa arrival honoured in LEGO form

Steven Gerrard in LEGO form

The Gerrard mini figure was dressed head to toe in Aston Villa’s home strip, with the number 4 on his back to pay homage to his England shirt number.

Amy Langham, Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham’s General Manager said: “All of us here at the centre are thrilled to welcome Steven Gerrard to the Aston Villa family and wanted to show him a warm welcome, the best way we know how.

“He was a true leader at Rangers and became a national football star during his time as captain for England and Liverpool.

"Our new LEGO mini figure of Steven Gerrard is our way of wishing him good luck at the club, we hope he leads the squad to bricktory.”