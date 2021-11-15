Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard recreated in Lego form in Birmingham

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been recreated in Lego. Photo: LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham

The former Rangers boss has been honoured at Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham in claret and blue at their mini Villa Park.

And there's hope he was slot right in with the club which features a "Welcome Gerrard" message in the attraction's Miniland exhibit.

Amy Langham, Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham’s General Manager said: “All of us here at the centre are thrilled to welcome Steven Gerrard to the Aston Villa family and wanted to show him a warm welcome, the best way we know how.

“He was a true leader at Rangers and became a national football star during his time as captain for England and Liverpool. Our new Lego mini figure of Steven Gerrard is our way of wishing him good luck at the club, we hope he leads the squad to bricktory.”

The new skipper, known for his playing career at Liverpool, has been dressed head to in Aston Villa's home strip with the number four on his back to pay homage to his England shirt number.

The 41-year-old agreed a three-and-a-half year deal to succeed Dean Smith, who was sacked after a run of five straight Premier League defeats.

Gerrard joined following a successful spell at Rangers, whom he led to the Scottish title last season, ending Celtic’s near decade-long dominance.

Meanwhile Dean Smith has been named as Norwich's new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 50-year-old has made a swift return to the dugout just a week after he was sacked by Aston Villa.