Aston Villa closing in on Steven Gerrard appointment

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Talks between the club and the 41-year-old Rangers boss are believed to have progressed well and a deal could be completed by the weekend. It is thought Villa will be required to pay the Scottish champions around £3million in compensation to secure his services.

Gerrard’s former Liverpool team-mate and assistant at Ibrox, Gary McAllister, is likely to join him in making the move to the Midlands, along with highly-rated coach Michael Beale. McAllister previously spent a season as assistant to Gerard Houllier at Villa between 2010 and 2011.

Gerrard was always expected to be linked with the Villa vacancy following Sunday’s dismissal of Dean Smith, due to his close relationship with the club’s chief executive Christian Purslow, who was previously managing director at Liverpool.

But he quickly emerged as the frontrunner with Villa’s hierarchy thought to be impressed at the way he has reversed Rangers’ fortunes during three-and-a-half years in Scotland.

In addition to breaking Celtic’s near decade-long dominance, Gerrard has also achieved some notable victories in the Europa League.

Former Villa defender Richard Dunne reckons he would represent a strong appointment for the club.

He said: “I think it’s very exciting. He’s a young manager and not been in the game very long but what he’s done at Rangers has been exceptional.

“The way that he holds himself in terms of his professionalism has been brilliant and he’s led that club really well since being there. He’s won the league and has that experience of European football so I think for Villa fans it would be an exciting appointment.

“I think it will be a huge step, but I think it is what Steven Gerrard wants. He got into management with the hope of one day managing in the Premier League.