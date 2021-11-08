POLL: Who should be Aston Villa's next manager?

By Luke Hatfield

Who do you think should be the person in charge of taking over at Aston Villa following Dean Smith's exit? It's time to have your say!

Dean Smith was sacked over the weekend.
Dean Smith was sacked on Sunday following five successive defeats in charge of Villa, leaving the club 16th in the table with just 10 points from 11 games.

But who should fill his shoes? Have your say in our poll below:

