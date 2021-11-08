Next Aston Villa manager: Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hassenhutl early frontrunners to take over from Dean Smith

Southampton's manager Ralph Hasenhuettl Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Smith was axed yesterday, after three years at the helm, following a run of five straight Premier League defeats.

Chief executive Christian Purslow and sporting director Johan Lange are leading the search for his successor, with the club hopeful of making an appointment before they host Brighton on Saturday week.

Gerrard is thought to be on their shortlist following his success at Rangers, while Hasenhuttl is admired having worked on a tight budget at Southampton.

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand will also be considered along with Brentford’s Thomas Frank, with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca, who held talks with Tottenham and Newcastle about their respective vacancies in recent months, remains keen on working in the Premier League.

Though Smith’s former assistant John Terry has been given short odds by some bookmakers, Villa are seeking an experienced operator who can fulfil their aim of a top eight finish this season.

Smith’s fate was decided during discussions between Purslow, Lange and Villa’s billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens on Saturday evening.

He was then told the news during a face-to-face meeting with Purslow at Bodymoor Heath yesterday lunchtime.

Assistant boss Craig Shakespeare has also left the club, with Aaron Danks, Austin MacPhee and Neil Cutler tasked with taking training this week.

Smith remained hugely popular with Villa’s players, many of whom used social media to express their thanks when news of his dismissal emerged.

Jack Grealish, the club’s former captain who retained a close bond with Smith following his summer move to Manchester City, posted a message describing his former boss as the “greatest of all time”.

Though Villa had lost seven of their first 11 Premier League matches to sit 16th in the table, Smith had been hampered by persistent injuries to key players and was convinced he would have turned things around quickly once the likes of Danny Ings, Douglas Luiz and Bertrand Traore regained fitness. Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey and Ings, the club’s three major summer signings following the £100million sale of Grealish to Manchester City, have played together for just 24 minutes.

Villa’s hierarchy, however, saw a record of 18 defeats in 35 Premier League matches in 2021 as evidence of a longer-term malaise.

In a statement, Purslow said: “After a good start to last season, this year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for.

“For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.

“The board would like to sincerely thank Dean for his many excellent achievements, on and off the pitch, during this time.

“Everyone knows how much Aston Villa means to Dean and his family.

“He has represented the club with distinction and dignity – universally liked and respected by everybody associated with Aston Villa – our staff, players and supporters alike.