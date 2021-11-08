Dean Smith thanks supporters in classy statement after Aston Villa exit

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

Smith was sacked on Sunday after three years in charge of the club he has supported since childhood, following a run of five straight Premier League defeats.

In a classy statement issued via the League Manager’s Association, the 50-year-old said he “respected” the decision of owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens but reiterated his belief he would have achieved a top half finish this season if given more time.

Smith, who won promotion back to the Premier League in 2019 and then established Villa back in the top flight, expressed his thanks to chief executive Christian Purslow and the club’s sporting directors during his reign, Jesus Garcia Pitarch and Johan Lange.

He also offered a “heartfelt thank you” on behalf of his family for the support he received.

Smith continued: “The Aston Villa board’s aims and ambitions are to take our club back into European football and I would love nothing more than seeing the club achieve that.

“I’ve always said that I was simply a custodian of this great football club, and my aim was to leave it in a better place than I found it. I believe that together we have achieved that.”

Smith outlined his achievements in getting the club back into the Premier League and keeping it there despite a significant overhaul of the playing squad.

He added: "One of my roles as Head Coach at Aston Villa was to improve individual players to enhance on-field performance for the team.

“Playing a part in developing a player (Jack Grealish) who would be transferred for a British record transfer fee, along with creating a pathway for a thriving academy, are all areas in which I feel I’ve more than contributed.

“I hope the culture and environment that has been created at both Bodymoor Heath and Villa Park will continue to flourish.”

Smith was axed in part due to a poor run of form since the turn of the year, with Villa losing 18 out of 35 Premier League matches. That includes a record of seven losses from 11 games this season, though his cause was not helped by the continued unavailability of key players through injury and illness.

Villa’s three big summer signings – Danny Ings, Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey – recruited to replace Grealish following his £100million move to Manchester City, have played barely half-an-hour together.