Dean Smith sacked as Aston Villa manager after five straight defeats

The club confirmed on Sunday afternoon they had brought his three-year reign to an end after an alarming run of form saw them slide down the table.

Smith, a Villa supporter since childhood, took charge in October 2018 and led the club to promotion from the Championship through the play-offs seven months later.

He then engineered a remarkable escape from relegation the next term before taking Villa to an 11th placed finish last season.

But seven defeats in the opening 11 matches this season had put his position in jeopardy, with Villa hovering just above the relegation zone.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said: “When Dean joined us in October 2018 our team was really struggling in The Championship. He immediately transformed the atmosphere and performances and achieved the ultimate success of leading Villa back to the Premier League within the same season - a rare feat.

“He then secured our place in the Premier League after a tough campaign and took us to a cup final at Wembley.

“However, after a good start to last season, this year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for. For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.

“The board would like to sincerely thank Dean for his many excellent achievements, on and off the pitch, during this time. Everyone knows how much Aston Villa means to Dean and his family. He has represented the club with distinction and dignity - universally liked and respected by everybody associated with Aston Villa – our staff, players and supporters alike. We wish him the very best.”

Former Walsall and Brentford manager Smith took charge with the club 15th in the Championship in October 2018.

