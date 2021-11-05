Dean Smith not losing sleep over Aston Villa form

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

Villa face Southampton tonight looking to snap a four-match losing streak which has placed Smith under scrutiny.

But the boss is convinced his team will come good and claims he isn’t suffering any extra stress.

He said: “If you are asking me do I sleep well? Yes, I still sleep well. I still play well at golf and my wife is still speaking to me. So I feel fine.”

Asked if he still felt support from Villa’s hierarchy, Smith replied: “The conversations that I have daily with our director of football, with the chief executive, have never wavered in any way shape or form.

“They have been of a similar vein throughout my tenure here because the word here has always been consistency.”