Aston Villa duo ruled out for Southampton trip

Aston Villa's Danny Ings celebrates

Striker Ings, who missed last weekend's 4-1 defeat to West Ham with a muscle injury, has lost his battle to return against his former club.

Luiz also sat out the Hammers defeat and remains sidelined, along with winger Traore.

In better news, Villa will have Morgan Sanson available after the midfielder recovered from Covid-19.

Winger Jaden Philogene-Bidace is also back in training along with Jacob Ramsey, whose ankle injury sustained against West Ham was not as serious as first feared.