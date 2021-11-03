Dean Smith: Aston Villa must block out noise

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Dean Smith has told Villa’s players to block out the noise as they prepare for Friday night’s showdown with Southampton.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

Villa head to the south coast looking to a halt a four-match losing streak which has raised the pressure on Smith.

But the head coach wants his team to ignore the external voices and concentrate on their performance. He said: “Perceptions change all the time. We can’t control that. All we can control is our performance and what we do.

“I have said many times I believe in this squad and what they have got. We are good enough to turn this round quickly.”

Though Villa’s recent performances have led to increased criticism of Smith on social media, the boss retains the faith of the club’s board and Friday’s match is not thought to be make-or-break.

But an improved display is required to ease the heat ahead of the international break, with the team sitting just three points above the relegation zone.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

