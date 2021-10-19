Emiliano Buendia backed to reach heights for Aston Villa

By Matt Maher

Dean Smith has backed Emi Buendia to get ‘better and better’ as Villa’s record signing looks to firmly establish himself at the club.

Buendia’s performance was among the positives for Smith to take from Saturday’s 3-2 derby defeat to Wolves, having handed the playmaker his first Premier League start since August.

The Argentine is likely to keep his place when Villa travel to Arsenal on Friday. Buendia was courted by the Gunners while starring for Norwich in the Championship last season but it was Villa who swooped to secure his signing for an initial £33million fee.

Smith took encouragement from his performance against Wolves explaining: “In the first half his pressing was really good as well and he worked really hard without the ball.

“He was a little bit loose at times with the ball but he will grow into it and is getting better and better. He will be a top player for us.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

