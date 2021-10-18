Aston Villa 2 Wolves 3 - Villa Player Ratings

Villa Wolves action (Getty)

Emi Martinez

Started his second match in barely the space of 36 hours and looked set for a second straight clean sheet until the chaotic finale.

Blameless 6

Ezri Konsa

Up against Traore for much of the match and barring the Spain international’s first-half run did a decent job.

Steady 6

Axel Tuanzebe

Restored to the line-up in place of Kortney Hause but did not justify the recall. Missed the chance to clear for Wolves’ second.

Shaky 5

Tyrone Mings

No major errors but needlessly booked for time-wasting and Villa looked a team lacking leadership in those final few minutes.

Stifled 6

Matty Cash

Very good again and was involved in Ings’ opener. Came off just before the late collapse and Villa will hope the issue isn’t serious.

Lively 7

John McGinn

Excellent for 80 minutes, setting up the opener and then scoring the second himself. But even he wasn’t immune to mistakes at the death.

Standout 7

Douglas Luiz

Considering he had spent most of the previous day on a plane the Brazil international looked pretty sharp. Villa missed him late on.

Energy 7

Emi Buendia

Arguably the playmaker’s most consistent performance since arriving in the summer, though he still seemed to be lacking a little sharpness.

Better 6

Matt Targett

Bright in the opening stages as he asserted some authority with strong challenges. Delivery into the box a disappointment.

Eager 5

Danny Ings

Much better than in recent weeks, scoring for the first time in nearly two months. But it really should have been a double.

Goal 7

Ollie Watkins

Worked hard but this was another game where things didn’t really come off for him. Held on to the ball for too long.

Frustrated 5

Substitutes