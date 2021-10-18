Aston Villa 2 Wolves 3 - Villa Player Ratings

Emi Martinez
Started his second match in barely the space of 36 hours and looked set for a second straight clean sheet until the chaotic finale.
Blameless 6
Ezri Konsa
Up against Traore for much of the match and barring the Spain international’s first-half run did a decent job.
Steady 6
Axel Tuanzebe
Restored to the line-up in place of Kortney Hause but did not justify the recall. Missed the chance to clear for Wolves’ second.
Shaky 5
Tyrone Mings
No major errors but needlessly booked for time-wasting and Villa looked a team lacking leadership in those final few minutes.
Stifled 6
Matty Cash
Very good again and was involved in Ings’ opener. Came off just before the late collapse and Villa will hope the issue isn’t serious.
Lively 7
John McGinn
Excellent for 80 minutes, setting up the opener and then scoring the second himself. But even he wasn’t immune to mistakes at the death.
Standout 7
Douglas Luiz
Considering he had spent most of the previous day on a plane the Brazil international looked pretty sharp. Villa missed him late on.
Energy 7
Emi Buendia
Arguably the playmaker’s most consistent performance since arriving in the summer, though he still seemed to be lacking a little sharpness.
Better 6
Matt Targett
Bright in the opening stages as he asserted some authority with strong challenges. Delivery into the box a disappointment.
Eager 5
Danny Ings
Much better than in recent weeks, scoring for the first time in nearly two months. But it really should have been a double.
Goal 7
Ollie Watkins
Worked hard but this was another game where things didn’t really come off for him. Held on to the ball for too long.
Frustrated 5
Substitutes
Marvelous Nakamba 6 (for Luiz, 67), Jacob Ramsey 5 (for Buendia, 74), Ashley Young (for Cash, 79). Subs not used: Hause, Sanson, El Ghazi, Philogene-Bidace, Archer, Steer (gk).