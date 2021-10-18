Aston Villa 2 Wolves 3 - Villa Player Ratings

Matt Maher gives his Villa ratings after the defeat to Wolves

Villa Wolves action (Getty)
Villa Wolves action (Getty)

Emi Martinez

Started his second match in barely the space of 36 hours and looked set for a second straight clean sheet until the chaotic finale.

Blameless 6

Ezri Konsa

Up against Traore for much of the match and barring the Spain international’s first-half run did a decent job.

Steady 6

Axel Tuanzebe

Restored to the line-up in place of Kortney Hause but did not justify the recall. Missed the chance to clear for Wolves’ second.

Shaky 5

Tyrone Mings

No major errors but needlessly booked for time-wasting and Villa looked a team lacking leadership in those final few minutes.

Stifled 6

Matty Cash

Very good again and was involved in Ings’ opener. Came off just before the late collapse and Villa will hope the issue isn’t serious.

Lively 7

John McGinn

Excellent for 80 minutes, setting up the opener and then scoring the second himself. But even he wasn’t immune to mistakes at the death.

Standout 7

Douglas Luiz

Considering he had spent most of the previous day on a plane the Brazil international looked pretty sharp. Villa missed him late on.

Energy 7

Emi Buendia

Arguably the playmaker’s most consistent performance since arriving in the summer, though he still seemed to be lacking a little sharpness.

Better 6

Matt Targett

Bright in the opening stages as he asserted some authority with strong challenges. Delivery into the box a disappointment.

Eager 5

Danny Ings

Much better than in recent weeks, scoring for the first time in nearly two months. But it really should have been a double.

Goal 7

Ollie Watkins

Worked hard but this was another game where things didn’t really come off for him. Held on to the ball for too long.

Frustrated 5

Substitutes

Marvelous Nakamba 6 (for Luiz, 67), Jacob Ramsey 5 (for Buendia, 74), Ashley Young (for Cash, 79). Subs not used: Hause, Sanson, El Ghazi, Philogene-Bidace, Archer, Steer (gk).

Matt Maher

