Aston Villa's Cameron Archer getting England youth attention

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Papa John's Trophy, Southern Group C match at Pirelli Stadium, Burton. Picture date: Tuesday October 5, 2021.

The 20-year-old is being monitored by Three Lions youth team coaches after forcing his way into Dean Smith’s first-team squad.

Archer, who would still qualify to play for the under-20s, is Villa’s top scorer after netting four goals in the Carabao Cup and made his Premier League debut as a late substitute in last month’s 1-0 win at Manchester United.

Boss Smith yesterday suggested the former Walsall Academy student may also be eligible to play for Wales.

He said: "I'm not sure Wales actually know he's available for them. But if they do now I'm sure there will be phone calls because there's been plenty from Championship clubs who want to get him on loan.

"Austin MacPhee (Villa and Scotland set-piece coach) has already asked if he has a Scottish granny!

"But we'll keep him around us at the moment, such is his confidence and his form."

Archer netted a hat-trick after being handed his first senior start for Villa in a Carabao Cup tie at Barrow in August.

The academy product then netted in the next round at Champions League winners Chelsea and hit another treble as Villa’s under-21s saw off Burton in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Smith said: "What he's done is given himself an opportunity to get onto the pitch now.

“His performance levels have been really good against Barrow and against Chelsea in the League Cup and now against Burton.