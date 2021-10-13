Kortney Hause: More to come from Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Kortney Hause

Villa head into the match looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Tottenham prior to the international break.

That followed a 1-0 win at Manchester United in which Hause scored the only goal but while Dean Smith’s team have seen performances improve, results have remained inconsistent.

Hause said: “Definitely (there is more to come). We have had some new additions to the team and they are still looking to settle in, it is still early days.

“We probably haven’t seen the best of them yet. We are always looking to improve as a team. We are working hard to get better.”