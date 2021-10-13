Aston Villa’s Hannah Hampton called up to the England squad

Villa Park.

She is one of two uncapped players in the squad, along with Manchester United captain Katie Zelem, while United striker Alessia Russo could add to her sole cap after being chosen as part of Sarina Wiegman’s 24-player selection.

The fit-again Keira Walsh is back after missing last month’s 8-0 win over North Macedonia and 10-0 victory against Luxembourg, but there is no place in the squad for Jordan Nobbs, who has also recovered from an injury. England were skippered for the two games in September by Leah Williamson in the absence of the injured Steph Houghton, who remains sidelined along with the likes of Lucy Bronze and Ellie Roebuck.

England face Northern Ireland at Wembley – their first competitive match at the stadium – on October 23 before taking on Latvia away three days later.

Wiegman said: “After a wonderful start to our World Cup qualifying campaign last month, we are incredibly excited to play our first competitive fixture at Wembley Stadium. The incredible atmosphere our supporters generated at St Mary’s Stadium for our match against North Macedonia gave our players and staff a tremendous lift, so the prospect of playing in front of thousands of fans at our national stadium later this month will be a special moment.

“Northern Ireland have made strong progress in recent years, qualifying earlier this year for the 2022 home UEFA Women’s Euros. On top of that, their recent 4-0 victory over Latvia shows the strength of their team and their determination to qualify for the World Cup.

“I can’t wait to get back together with our squad this weekend. Every player showed great ability and the collective positivity and ambition within the group was fantastic to see.