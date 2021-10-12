Aston Villa kids help England under-20s to a big away victory

Arsenal’s Miguel Azeez opened the scoring in impressive fashion after a quarter of an hour, but England had to wait until the second half before the floodgates finally opened.
But Fulham striker Jay Stansfield set the tone with a goal four minutes after the restart.
Philogene-Bidace came off the substitutes’ bench shortly after and England only went from strength to strength.
Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin made it 3-0 with 20 minutes to go, before Manchester City’s former Albion youth Morgan Rogers saw a deflected strike go past the goalkeeper.
And Kesley Hayden – who played the full 90 minutes – had a big say in the fifth and final goal for England 80 kilometres north of Prague, crossing for Fleetwood Town defender James Hill to head home.
England’s goalkeepers were rarely tested but substitute Matthew Cox ensured the visitors retained their clean sheet in injury-time when he parried Marek Icha’s header.