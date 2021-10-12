Aston Villa kids help England under-20s to a big away victory

Aston Villa's Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Arsenal’s Miguel Azeez opened the scoring in impressive fashion after a quarter of an hour, but England had to wait until the second half before the floodgates finally opened.

But Fulham striker Jay Stansfield set the tone with a goal four minutes after the restart.

Philogene-Bidace came off the substitutes’ bench shortly after and England only went from strength to strength.

Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin made it 3-0 with 20 minutes to go, before Manchester City’s former Albion youth Morgan Rogers saw a deflected strike go past the goalkeeper.

And Kesley Hayden – who played the full 90 minutes – had a big say in the fifth and final goal for England 80 kilometres north of Prague, crossing for Fleetwood Town defender James Hill to head home.