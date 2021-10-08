Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins' goal toast hope

By Matt Maher
Published:

Villa striker Ollie Watkins plans to toast the birth of his baby daughter if he scores for England tomorrow.

England's Ollie Watkins

The 25-year-old hopes to be involved when the Three Lions try to take another step toward World Cup qualification against Andorra.

Watkins, recalled to the international set-up by boss Gareth Southgate became a father for the first time last month and admits it has changed his outlook on life.

He said: “I scored against Spurs last weekend and I think everyone was expecting me to pull out the old baby celebration but I need to think about it more and the next goal I score I will do something.

“Obviously it (being a dad) is something new but it gives me a different outlook on life.

“I don’t feel like I’m a selfish person but at times you’re just thinking about yourself a lot before but now I just put her first. It’s nice that my life’s not just about me now, it’s about someone else.”

Watkins’ recall came after he missed the start of the season with a knee injury but while hugely ambitious he accepts it will be tough dislodging Harry Kane from Southgate’s line-up.

He said: “This is only my third camp. I’m not thinking about being the main No.9. I think at the end of the day, everyone knows Harry – he is the England captain, he’s going to play every game if he’s fit.

“So it’s about me taking my opportunity when I get the chance and I do the best for the team and show the manager what I can do.

“I’m very grateful to be picked. It’s always nice to be noticed for the hard work you put in and even though I haven’t been scoring recently I feel like I’ve had a few good performances so it’s nice that the manager has seen that and shown faith in me, so I’m delighted to be here.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

