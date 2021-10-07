Aston Villa headache with Douglas Luiz call-up

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Villa could be without Douglas Luiz for the derby against Wolves after the midfielder received a late Brazil call-up.

Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa. (AMA)
Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa. (AMA)

Luiz has been drafted in to replace the injured Casemiro but while it is excellent news for the 23-year-old personally, for Villa boss Dean Smith it presents a headache.

Brazil play their final World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in the early morning of Friday, October 15, UK time – just 36 hours before Villa host Wolves in the Premier League. Luiz’s involvement in the latter is now in serious doubt.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez was already facing the same race against time to face Wolves with Argentina also concluding their qualifiers on the Friday morning. Both Luiz and Martinez will be required to quarantine in ‘bespoke facilities’ for 10 days on their return to the UK, though they will still be available for training and matches.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News