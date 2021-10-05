Dean Smith backs Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins to form potent Aston Villa strikeforce

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

Ings and Watkins have been paired together for the last four Premier League matches but the latter’s goal in Sunday’s defeat at Tottenham is the only one they have netted between them.

Smith had previously pointed to the duo’s workrate and pressing as key to Villa’s wins over Everton and Manchester United. Yet Ings, who joined in a £25million deal from Southampton during the summer, has now gone five matches without a goal and it is clear the pair are still building an understanding

Smith said: “I have no concerns. Danny’s scored goals already. Ollie got his first on Sunday and we’re creating chances.

“The pair worked as hard as anything again. They broke things down when Tottenham had the ball.

“We’re playing against top teams at the moment - Everton, United and Tottenham. We believe we’ve got good players as well but there are no frustrations.”

Smith believes Watkins will take huge confidence from finally getting off the mark for the campaign. The 25-year-old scored 14 Premier League goals in his first season after joining Villa in a £28m switch from Brentford but had failed to register in his first four appearances this term.

Watkins, last week recalled to the England squad, missed the start of the season through injury and Smith said: “He’s been frustrated with the chances he hasn’t taken over the last few weeks.

“He missed the start of the season with injuries. That goal will do him the world of good.”

Watkins is one of several members of Villa’s squad away on international duty ahead of the derby against Wolves on Saturday week.