Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins hopes he’s off and running

Ollie Watkins (Photo David Birt)

The 25-year-old finally opened his account in the 2-1 defeat and later admitted frustration at a ‘slow start’ to the season.

Watkins, who has joined up with the England squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers with Andorra and Hungary, missed the start of the campaign with a knee injury.

And he said: “I feel like I’ve had a slow start. I’ve missed a few big chances coming back from my injury. I feel like I have played well and just been unlucky in front of goal. It is nice I have got off the mark, hopefully I can get up to speed and push on now.”