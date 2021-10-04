Spurs 2 Aston Villa 1 - Player ratings

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings (left) and Jacob Ramsey look dejected after the final

Emiliano Martinez

Did well to stop an audacious effort from Harry Kane from distance in the opening half. Could do little about either Spurs goal though. Saved well several times to keep Villa in the game.

Busy. 7

Ezri Konsa

Usually one of Villa's most consistent players, was a mixed performance this time. Made a number good late challenges to thwart Spurs, but struggled to handle Son Heung-Min all afternoon.

Mixed. 5

Kortney Hause

Kept his place after his brilliant showing at Old Trafford, but didn't hit those heights this time. Wasn't always completely assured in possession and found himself all at sea as Son set-up Lucas Moura for Spurs' second.

Subbed. 5

Tyrone Mings

The central defender who did the most to try and get Villa playing in the first half. Put his body on the line to deny Spurs further goals. The pick of the defenders - didn't do too much wrong all afternoon.

Solid. 7

Matty Cash

Didn't look too much of an offensive threat first half. More potent later on, but his deliveries were off and on. Struggled to keep a boisterous Son quiet alongside Ezri Konsa.

Quiet. 5

John McGinn

Part of a midfield which struggled in the opening half. Lost the ball in midfield for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's opener. Did improve as the game went on though - played some brilliant diagonals to try to get players in behind.

Hit and miss. 6

Douglas Luiz

Fairly anonymous in the opening half, more progressive in the second. Had a tough time handling Spurs when they dropped between the lines. Set piece delivery wasn't quite there this time.

Average. 5

Jacob Ramsey

Energetic as always but just couldn't get into the game with the ball. Played a part in Villa's goal, but ultimately one to forget for the youngster.

Struggled. 5

Matt Targett

Always offered a willing outlet on the left flank. Put the ball on a plate for Watkins with a brilliant low cross. Harshly credited with an own goal for Spurs' second.

Hardworking. 6

Danny Ings

Full of running, and does more than his fair share defensively too. Still waiting for him to get the service his hard work deserves though, currently working off scraps. Only had one sniff at goal really, but did play a part in Watkins' strike.

Needs service. 6

Ollie Watkins

Struggled to get into the game at all over the first half. Got what looked like a game-changing equaliser at the time, stabbing past Lloris very well. A much-needed goal for him, still working on his partnership with Ings though.

Off the mark. 6

Subs:

Emiliano Buendia

Came on to try and provide some creativity immediately after the equaliser, but in truth offered little. 5

Bertrand Traore

Came on as Villa switched tact, but like Buendia struggled to get much going. 5

Cameron Archer

Late sub. N/A