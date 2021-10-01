Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa could consider Portugal after England omission

Ezri Konsa battles Chelsea's Timo Werner last month.

The 23-year-old is still awaiting his first senior international call-up after failing to make the Three Lions squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Konsa was part of the England under-20 squad which won the 2017 World Cup and has also been capped seven times at under-21 level.

But while breaking into the England set-up remains his aim for now, switching allegiance to Portugal is a serious option with Smith admitting the centre-back is ‘desperate’ to make his international bow.

Konsa is eligible to apply for Portuguese citizenship and it is believed their FA have made overtures to the Villa ace.

Smith said: “Ezri is desperate to play international football and I believe he’s got Portugal who are pushing for him as well.

“He’s a very talented player and not getting called up will only act as motivation to prove people wrong and to try and get into that squad.

“Who knows? He may have a couple of choices in the next (international) window.”