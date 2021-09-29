Villa’s kids are just gr-eight to hammer Stoke

Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka (left)

Monday’s thumping win means the club’s under-23s have now scored 22 goals in their opening six league fixtures of the season.

Jaden Philogene-Bidace fired in a hat-trick, with brothers Caleb and Carney Chukwuemeka netting two apiece.

Under-23s boss Mark Delaney selected his strongest line-up of the season, with both Philogene-Bidace and 17-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka part of Villa’s first-team set-up this season. But the manner in which they blew Stoke away was still hugely impressive.

Villa opened the scoring inside five minutes when Aaron Ramsey, last season’s FA Youth Cup-winning captain, saw a shot deflected in.

Philogene-Bidace then sparked a deluge of goals when he struck his first on 37 minutes, with both Chukwuemeka brothers on target before the break.