Villa’s kids are just gr-eight to hammer Stoke

Monday’s thumping win means the club’s under-23s have now scored 22 goals in their opening six league fixtures of the season.
Jaden Philogene-Bidace fired in a hat-trick, with brothers Caleb and Carney Chukwuemeka netting two apiece.
Under-23s boss Mark Delaney selected his strongest line-up of the season, with both Philogene-Bidace and 17-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka part of Villa’s first-team set-up this season. But the manner in which they blew Stoke away was still hugely impressive.
Villa opened the scoring inside five minutes when Aaron Ramsey, last season’s FA Youth Cup-winning captain, saw a shot deflected in.
Philogene-Bidace then sparked a deluge of goals when he struck his first on 37 minutes, with both Chukwuemeka brothers on target before the break.
The same pairing then struck early in the second half before winger Philogene-Bidace bagged the final two goals to complete his treble.