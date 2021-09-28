John McGinn targets another Aston Villa scalp

Next Sunday’s trip to north London offers Dean Smith’s team another chance to land a blow against one of the Premier League’s so-called big six.
McGinn believes Villa, who also performed impressively at Chelsea earlier in the month, must continue to deliver against the top dogs if they are to realise their own big ambitions.
The midfielder said: “At Stamford Bridge we showed we have no fear going to these places and facing these top teams.
“But if we want to get Aston Villa back to where we think we belong then we have to keep going to those places and getting results. Saturday (at United) was certainly that. It was huge for us in terms of setting a marker down this season. It’s been an indifferent start to the season with a lot of new players trying to adapt.”