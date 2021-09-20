Aston Villa 3 Everton 0 - Player Ratings

Emiliano Martinez
The ideal game just 15 hours after arriving back in the UK. Didn’t have a serious save to make.
Untroubled 6
Ezri Konsa
Fortunate to get away with what appeared a clear tug on Demarai Gray to prevent the Everton forward going through on goal.
Fortunate 6
Axel Tuanzebe
An improved performance from the Manchester United loanee, who was starting his third straight Premier League match.
Better 7
Tyrone Mings
Not for the first time Villa’s skipper demonstrated his ability to bounce back from disappointment. A towering performance nearly capped with a goal.
Excellent 8
Matty Cash
Scored his first Villa goal to cap what was also his best performance of the season so far. Only criticism was some occasionally wayward deliveries.
Relentless 7
John McGinn
Was doing his best to get Villa going before being forced off with a suspected concussion.
Interrupted 6
Douglas Luiz
Got around the pitch impressively in the first half and was given more licence to get forward following Nakamba’s introduction. Fed Cash for the opener.
Lively 7
Jacob Ramsey
Looks more at home with every passing match and he so nearly netted a first senior Villa goal. Still some work to do on his decision-making.
Maturing 7
Matt Targett
A frustrating afternoon for the left wing-back, who got into some excellent attacking positions but struggled with the final ball.
Frustration 6
Danny Ings
No goal for the striker but he played a key role in the build-up to Cash’s owner and then set-up Bailey with a classy lofted pass.
Assist 7
Ollie Watkins
Kept Everton’s centre-backs busy with his usual relentless running but this was a day when the big chances just didn’t fall his way.
Unfortunate 6
substitutes
Marvelous Nakamba (for McGinn, 40) 7, Leon Bailey (for Targett, 61) 7, Ashley Young (for Bailey, 81), Bertrand Traore (for Cash, 86) Subs not used: Hause, Buendia, El Ghazi, Archer, Steer (gk).