In this episode, Luke and Matt go in-depth into Villa's recent 3-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea - and discuss why it was the club's best performance of the season so far.

They delve into the 3-5-2 system implemented by Dean Smith, and decide how the boss can fit in all his forward thinking players for the game against Everton.

They also answer some of your questions, and preview the upcoming game with the Toffees!