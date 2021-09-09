Chelsea handed Thiago Silva blow ahead of Aston Villa clash

Aston VillaPublished:

Chelsea could be without key man Thiago Silva for their clash with Villa on Saturday after the Brazilian football federation requested he be ruled ineligible for clash.

Thiago Silva of Chelsea and Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)
Thiago Silva of Chelsea and Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

Defender Silva was blocked from travelling to join Brazil for this week’s World Cup qualifiers because he would have to quarantine and miss games on his return to Chelsea.

But now the Brazilian FA have asked Fifa to invoke the five-day rule which bans players turning out for their clubs if they did not travel to their country after an international call-up.

Villa will be without key men of their own, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and midfielder Emiliano Buendia out after joining up with Argentina for the qualifiers.

They were at the centre of a controversy after Brazilian health officials stopped the game between the nations over allegations of irregularities in their Covid travel declarations.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News