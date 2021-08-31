Aston Villa's Frederic Guilbert seals Strasbourg loan switch

The French defender has rejoined the club with which he spent the second half of last season.
Guilbert has not featured in the Premier League for Villa since the 2019-20 season and has been allowed to leave in order to find more game-time.
Though his exit leaves Matty Cash as Villa’s only recognised right-back but with Ezri Konsa and Axel Tuanzene both able to play the position, boss Dean Smith is confident he has ample cover.
Young defender Mungo Bridge has also headed out to France, joining third tier outfit FC Annecy for the season. Fellow academy prospect Dominic Revan has joined Northampton Town.