Aston Villa's Frederic Guilbert seals Strasbourg loan switch

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Villa have confirmed the departure of full-back Frederic Guilbert on a season-long loan to Strasbourg.

Aston Villa's Frederic Guilbert (left) and Walsall's Rollin Menayese battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at Banks's Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Wednesday July 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Walsall. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
Aston Villa's Frederic Guilbert (left) and Walsall's Rollin Menayese battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at Banks's Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Wednesday July 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Walsall. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The French defender has rejoined the club with which he spent the second half of last season.

Guilbert has not featured in the Premier League for Villa since the 2019-20 season and has been allowed to leave in order to find more game-time.

Though his exit leaves Matty Cash as Villa’s only recognised right-back but with Ezri Konsa and Axel Tuanzene both able to play the position, boss Dean Smith is confident he has ample cover.

Young defender Mungo Bridge has also headed out to France, joining third tier outfit FC Annecy for the season. Fellow academy prospect Dominic Revan has joined Northampton Town.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News