Dean Smith pleased with Aston Villa resolve

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith on the touchline during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Already missing several first teamers, Villa were also without skipper Tyrone Mings with a cracked rib and John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey due to Covid-related isolations, leaving Smith forced into some late changes to his plans.

The team got off to the worst possible start as Brentford’s Ivan Toney opened his Premier League account after just seven minutes but Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia hit back with his first goal for the club six minutes later, a superb shot from the edge of the area.

Both sides produced chances in a rip-roaring first half but the tempo dropped slightly after the break, the game ending with a point apiece continuing both team’s steady starts to the season.

"I am reasonably satisfied,” said Smith.

“I wouldn’t say it was a game which was littered with lots of chances and I am disappointed with the way we conceded but pleased with the way we came from behind.

“They scored from a set piece and we knew the threat they had from them, especially with leaving Ivan Toney alone on the penalty spot.

“But it was a great reaction to come back and I think we upped our tempo in the first half and became the main aggressor.

“We just lacked a little bit of quality and fluidity in the final third and that cost us the victory.

Smith also explained the pre-match disruption and the loss of a trio who would have been expected to start.

“I was having lunch after training yesterday and naming the team and JJ (Ramsey) had a call that he had to go and isolate,” he said.

“We knew John had a Covid-related isolation earlier in the week and there was a bit of disruption.

"Tyrone got through the week but he has a cracked rib and the pain built up but he didn’t want to let anyone down.

“We tried to inject it to knock the pain off but we couldn't, so there was another change with players coming into the stadium not knowing they were starting.

“Throughout the pandemic we have all had to be ready for change and I am really pleased with how the lads reacted.”

Positives around the afternoon included the debut handed to 17-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, the performance and excellent first Villa goal from Buendia, and late entry form the bench from the returning Ollie Watkins who forced Brentford keeper David Raya into a couple of decent saves.

“It was a first start for Carney who we have really high hopes for and he certainly didn’t let anyone down,” said Smith.

“It was a really good finish from Emi and it was important for him to score but we already know the player that he is and what he is going to give us.

“As well as the goal he also produced a delightful through ball in the second half which Danny (Ings) couldn’t quite get on the end of.

“But he is showing the qualities that we signed him for which is great.

“Getting Ollie back on the pitch shows what we have as well and he forced the keeper into two good saves with a header at the far post and a shot.

“We are still missing a few players and are still building those relationships within the team but I think there is a lot more to come from us.”

Villa meanwhile had confirmed earlier in the day that striker Wesley had completed his move to former club Club Brugge on a season-long loan.